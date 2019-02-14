All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parents and students are on high alert this morning after threats were made against a local high school. news 10's abby kirk is live at terre haute south vigo high school with what we're learning about those threats and what's being done to keep students and staff safe today. extra police will be on at terre haute south high school this morning.. that's after someone posted a threat on social media. according to this social media post made on what looks like the app "snap chat".... is a threat of an incident at the school for "today." quote-- "tomorrow i want to kill 14 students and three teachers --tomorrow-- at terre haute south high school. my massacree will start at noon. i want to be professional." endquote we've reached out terre haute police department. they say they are aware of the threats made on social media. right now officers are working to determine the validity of the threat. again----they do say officers will be at the school today. news 10 will continue to follow this story. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

the search continues this morning for a man accused of robbing a woman in her hotel room. it happened monday night at the "travelodge" on 3rd street in terre haute. the victim told police... she met the suspect earlier that day at a local bar. she said they went back to her room. that's when she says he pushed her down..and took her purse. police say they're looking for a black male... with a short afro-style haircut. he could be in his mid 20's. if you have any information...call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

the search will resume later this morning for a woman who jumped into the wabash river. rescue workers say it all started just after 6 last night. witnesses and vigo county dispatch say a woman took off her sweater and jumped into the river. she was last seen in the middle of the wabash near fairbanks park in terre haute. indiana conservation officers confirm they've transitioned the search from a rescue to a recovery mission. her identity has not been released.

the house and senate are expected to vote today on a spending bill aimed at averting another government shutdown. it includes nearly 1-point-4 billion dollars for border security... far less than what president trump demanded. the white house indicated the president would sign the legislation... but the president refused to commit to it before the final version was released.

"weight restrictions" remain in place for some roads in parke county, indiana. the county commissioner president tells us "a significant stretch of dry days" is needed before all restrictions "are lifted". "the commissioner says".. some signs posted to mark the restrictions "have fallen off". "he says".. "if" you're curious whether "your road" is still under "the restriction".. you can call "the parke county highway department" at the number on your screen.

road crews around the valley are working around the clock to fill potholes. here in terre haute -- mayor duke bennett says the easiest way to help is by reporting them. you can call 3-1-1. you can also report a pothole on a state highway or interstate on the indiana department of transportation's "report it" page.

tonight - the clay community school board plans to discuss bids for new synthetic turf at northview high school. it's expected to cost about one million dollars. the board previously voted to use "rainy day" funds to cover the cost. the reasoning being that there had been concern over the current field - which is need of major repairs.