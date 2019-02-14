Clear

Police investigate potential threat against Vigo County high school

According to social media posts, someone made threats of an incident at the school for Thursday.

parents and parents and students are on high alert this morning after threats were made against a local high school. news 10's abby kirk is live at terre haute south vigo high school with what we're learning about those threats and what's being done to keep students and staff safe today. extra police will be on at terre haute south high school this morning.. that's after someone posted a threat on social media.... take a look--- according to this social media post made on what looks like the app "snap chat".... is a threat of an incident at the school for "today." quote-- "tomorrow i want to kill 14 students and three teachers --tomorrow-- at terre haute south high school. my massacree will start at noon. i want to be professional." endquote we've reached out terre haute police department. they say they are aware of the threats made on social media. right now officers are working to determine the validity of the threat. again----they do say officers will be at the school today. news 10 will continue to follow this story. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.
