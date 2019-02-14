Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: Cloudy, breezy and warmer. High: 52°

Thursday night: Cloudy and colder. Chance of overnight showers. Low: 24°

Friday: Partly cloudy and colder. Afternoon flakes possible. High: 32°

Detailed Forecast: We'll get a boost of mild air for this Valentine's Day as a warm front glances past the area. Afternoon temperatures have a chance at running into the low 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal. Enjoy it, though. Seems like anytime we get a brief blast of warmer than usual air, colder air and precipitation follow. By tonight, a few a isolated showers could develop with a few flakes mixing in. While this doesn't look like it will create a major travel problem for your Friday morning, still keep an eye on the roads. Better chances for measurable snow develop Friday evening into the morning on Saturday. In that case, less than an inch could be possible by Saturday morning, which could make slick trouble.

