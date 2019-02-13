Speech to Text for "It reeked havoc on us..." Virus takes out Vigo County Government computers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this time. a computer virus had one company covering all their bases to stop the mess before it got worse. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now live from the vigo county annex. that's where part of the virus hit. she has more on how they're working to make sure it doesn't happen again. patrece... the information technology director here at the annex says he started to notice something weird happening early last week. that's when he and the rest of the it department sprang into action. < malicious and intrusive emails... that's what information technology director jeremy snowden saw when he realized government computers had a nasty virus. "computers were not working people were getting locked out of their accounts emaill spam was going out things of that nature." brendon kerns was one of the computers that was attacked... "i actually had a buddy of mine says you haven't been replying to my emails i saw it this morning and he said that's not like you and i said look dude we had a virus all my emails didn't go out and i didn't realize that until i went to log onto my email and it said it shut down." that's when he tried to figure out what the problem was. "i went over to the it department i knocked on the door they were all stressed out they let me in i said my emails not working...we have a virus and i said see ya and then i let them do their things." kerns says his biggest concern was financial data being compromised. he says the it department recognized the virus and warned them not to send any financial data out. snowden says this virus looks specifically for financial and bankinig data. snowden says: "this is not uncommon in any sort of environment weather it be with government medical banking i mean medical government with government medical banking i mean i'm here in the mall and they've probably experienced this before it's just what we deal with on a daily basis." > snowden told me luckily, they caught it in time and no ones information was hacked. he says to prevent this from happening in the future they have upgraded their protection service that detects viruses like this. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you vigo county is moving closer to making the moving closer county is vigo back to you