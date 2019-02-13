Speech to Text for Rescue workers continue searching for a woman in the Wabash River

a we continue we continue following a developing story we first broke on news 10 at 6. rescue workers will continue searching for a woman in the wabash river tomorrow. they say it all started just after 6 tonight. witnesses and vigo county dispatch say a woman took off her sweater and jumped into the river. she was last seen in the middle of the wabash near fairbanks park in terre haute. indiana conservation officers confirm they have transitioned the search from a rescue to a recovery mission. they've ended their search tonight. they will continue tomorrow and after... until they find substantial evidence of her whereabouts. they have not released the woman's identity at