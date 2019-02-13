Speech to Text for ISU baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chemistry.> the indiana state baseball team opens their 2019 season friday night in florida, in game one of a three game series against jacksonville... the sycamores have been practicing the last few weeks getting ready for their upcoming season... isu is loaded this year...they return nine position players and five pitchers from a team that went 31-24 last year.... expectations are high around this team, they were picked to finish third in the mvc... head coach mitch hannahs says he doesn't care where his team is picked to finish, because his program has their sights set on one goal! we've wanted to win this dam league every year. every year we don't it's frustrating because a lot been one, two run ballgames. been right there, couldn't get over the hump. don't know if any of its changed other than we're picked third instead of fourth this year. reality if you don't contend and win league. it was all