Clear

ISU baseball

Sycamores open season Friday

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 9:19 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chemistry.> the indiana state baseball team opens their 2019 season friday night in florida, in game one of a three game series against jacksonville... the sycamores have been practicing the last few weeks getting ready for their upcoming season... isu is loaded this year...they return nine position players and five pitchers from a team that went 31-24 last year.... expectations are high around this team, they were picked to finish third in the mvc... head coach mitch hannahs says he doesn't care where his team is picked to finish, because his program has their sights set on one goal! we've wanted to win this dam league every year. every year we don't it's frustrating because a lot been one, two run ballgames. been right there, couldn't get over the hump. don't know if any of its changed other than we're picked third instead of fourth this year. reality if you don't contend and win league. it was all
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Becoming Cloudy. Not as Cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU baseball

Image

Jaylen Minnett

Image

Vin Rivet

Image

Potential New Home for the Jail

Image

"It's a game changer"; New processes reduce opioid use in surgery recovery

Image

RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Image

Parke County students learning archery as part of schools physical education

Image

School Board meets Thursday to discuss New synthetic turf at Northview High School

Image

Flower shop gears up for hundreds of Valentine's deliveries

Image

Emerald Ash Borers and Cold Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road