Speech to Text for Jaylen Minnett

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ready to play.> former terre haute south basketball star jaylen minnett is having a good season for iupui.... the guard is the favorite to win the sixth man award in the horizon league... he's second on the jaguars, averaging 11.6 points per game... minnett is playing the best basketball of his college career....he's scored in double figures in five straight games.... jaylen says the one of the biggest keys to his college success is the fact that he just matured! < my body has grown. experience. learning how to play with different teammates. how to build