Speech to Text for Vin Rivet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vincennes rivet girls basketball team will continue their state tourney run this saturday... the lady patriots face university in a 1a semi-state match-up at jasper.... rivet making it this far is no suprise....with most the team back, everyone expected them to return bankers life fieldhouse this year and play for a state championship again.... this team is one win away from doing that and it hasn't been easy... at 28-0 the lady patriots are one of just two teams left playing in the state that have an unbeaten record this year.... rivet is well aware of the bullseye that's been on them, but they say they've taken nothing for granted this season! < it's a lot of pressure. its one game at a time. its not look at the end and we'll get there. if you under estimate an opponent it'll come back to bite you. there was a 19-point prediction. predictions mean nothing, have to come out ready to play.> former