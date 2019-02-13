Clear

Potential New Home for the Jail

The area is home to many Vigo county residents and also the federal penitentiary.

a controversial a a controversial issue in vigo county is one step closer to having a potential solution. good evening and thanks for joining us. after months of back and forth, county leaders seem to be zeroing in on a new jail property. last night, the county council passed a resolution to buy a property for a new jail. this property is at state road 63 and springhill road. news 10's richard solomon continues our coverage tonight. he's live in the area with what one county leader is saying. i'm live... not too far from the federal penintentiary. the area could be home to another similar facility. people who live here don't mind this idea but commissioners say there is still a lot of work to be done. like we told you at 5, this location is not final. the resolution last night moves commissioners a month ahead of schedule. during the next meeting they have the option to vote on making it final. commissioner brendon kearns is one person with a strong opinion on the matter. he says there are still other options out there, each with advantages and disadvantages.. he says he's recieved mutiple phone calls and emails about this. he understands some people are upset. " the resolution last night basically gets us a month ahead in our process because you hear the resolution and then they act on it at the next meeting" vigo county commissioners vigo county vigo county commissioners are still going through the apprasial process with landowners to decide which property they'll pick. no price has been decided yet. reporting in vigo county, im news 10's richard solomon back to you. again.. a vote on the purchase could happen at the next
