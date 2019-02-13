Speech to Text for "It's a game changer"; New processes reduce opioid use in surgery recovery

repair. a new recovery process is coming to a wabash valley hospital. that process looks to cut out opioid's as treatment. the process helps with colorectal surgeries. recovery used to take almost a week. now... doctors say that's been reduced to just a couple of days. the new process uses a mixture of nerve blocks, ultrasound guidance, and catheters to get anesthesia to the right places. this means patients come out of surgery with less pain. officals at the hospital say because of this... they're able to prescribe "non"-opioid pain medications. "it makes me feel better to tell our patients 'surgery is not pain free, but with everything that we can do we can make it tolerable.'" the hospital has already had two patients use the new surgery process. both patients did not use opioid