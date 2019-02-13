Clear

RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Seniors at Rose worked to take tech devices like Alexa, Roku, and virtual reality and give them more practical uses.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at rose-hulman institute of technology are working to change "how" we use technology. that's by changing how we interact with devices like alexa... roku.. and virtual reality. they showcased their projects today. it was part of the computer science and software engineering senior expo. students got to work with robotics, big data, and artificial intelligence to create the projects. school leaders say these projects will help them in the future. <"this is sort of like the culmination of all the work that they've been doing. they get to apply what they've learned on a real system that has a real client.// the other thing is they get to take this project and put it on their resume which gives evidence they've actually started using what
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Becoming Cloudy. Not as Cold.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jaylen Minnett

Image

Vin Rivet

Image

Potential New Home for the Jail

Image

"It's a game changer"; New processes reduce opioid use in surgery recovery

Image

RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Image

Parke County students learning archery as part of schools physical education

Image

School Board meets Thursday to discuss New synthetic turf at Northview High School

Image

Flower shop gears up for hundreds of Valentine's deliveries

Image

Emerald Ash Borers and Cold Weather

Image

Police ask for help in finding the suspect in Delphi cold case

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road