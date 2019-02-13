Speech to Text for RHIT Seniors show off projects at expo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

students at rose-hulman institute of technology are working to change "how" we use technology. that's by changing how we interact with devices like alexa... roku.. and virtual reality. they showcased their projects today. it was part of the computer science and software engineering senior expo. students got to work with robotics, big data, and artificial intelligence to create the projects. school leaders say these projects will help them in the future. <"this is sort of like the culmination of all the work that they've been doing. they get to apply what they've learned on a real system that has a real client.// the other thing is they get to take this project and put it on their resume which gives evidence they've actually started using what