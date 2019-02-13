Speech to Text for Parke County students learning archery as part of schools physical education

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

when you when you hear physical education in schools. you may think of basketball.. or dodgeball. but one parke county school is incorporating a much different program-- archery. new for you tonight at 6... news 10s garrett brown has more about the new addition. < imagine showing up to school one day and being handed a bow and an arrow. it may seem strange but this is becoming more common in schools across the hoosier state. including here at parke heritage middle school. p-e class is a normal part of these students' routines. but this week, many of them are learning something new -- archery. "i was shocked because most the people were saying no they wouldn't pass that but they did and i was excited because i never touched a bow in my life before that." this activity started at turkey run in parke county before the school consolidation. school officials decided to carry it into the new setting. teacher shane vandivier says archery covers a different kind of skills. those include patience and hand-eye coordination. "its that they're kind of always in hurry and rushed to do things and they kind of have to sit back, relax and kind of take their time and not rush themselves through it." they learn the basics heading to the shooting line. safety is key. teachers also want to make sure everyone is involved. "and i've got students who absolutely love it that have not liked anything else. i've seen a real difference in those kids who want to come in and they want to come in all the time and shoot." students in the class hope they can continue to hone in their skills one shot at a time. skills one shot at a time. "well for me i hope that many kids will learn how to do stuff like this and enjoy it as much as i do." the school says that if more students show a passion for archery they might consider making a traveling team. reporting in turkey run. garrett brown news 10. >