Speech to Text for School Board meets Thursday to discuss New synthetic turf at Northview High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valentine's day. a local school corporation is set to move forward on a project that's been controversial. the clay community school board meets tomorrow evening. new synthetic turf at northview high school is on the agenda. board members will consider starting the advertising process for project bids. they expect the project to cost about one million dollars. the board previously voted to use rainy day funds to cover the cost. there had been concern the current field is in need of major