Speech to Text for Flower shop gears up for hundreds of Valentine's deliveries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

be added. it's crunch time for those working to make the valentine's day magic happen! many shops in the wabash valley are hard at work getting ready for tomorrow. news 10 stopped by "maggie and moe's poplar flower shop" today. they prepared ribbons.. bows... and vases ahead of time. the owner says a big focus this year is preparation. "keeping everything timed, so that you're making the freshest flowers, getting them cut quickly, getting them in the arrangements and getting them delivered when people would like them. so, it's definitely a process for sure." barrett says roughly 125 deliveries went out today alone. 400 orders will be delivered on