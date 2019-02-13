Clear

Emerald Ash Borers and Cold Weather

Could the extreme cold have an effect on this invasive species?

we have had we have had some bitter cold spells recently. and that can have an affect on bugs. one species that could be affected is the "emerald ash borer." storm team 10s chris piper did a little digging to see if it would affect the bug. he joins us now live with what he found. i'm here at fairbanks park... and while there isn't a heavy ash tree population here... heavily wooded areas like this are susceptible to damage. the "emerald ash borer" is a bettle that can kill ash trees.. this beetle calls the wabash valley part of it's home. when i talked to the purdue extension office today, they told me this cold could have an effect on their population, by as much as 30 to 40 percent. however, while their population could be a little smaller this year, we should still be repared. "so it does do damage, but will it annihilate the population? i think that we should continue to plan for emerald ash borer control" here's how you can protect your trees from the bettle. you can pour a pesticide in the soil around the tree, and you can always pull some bark back to check for wavy lines under the bark. we've put more information about the bug... and how to keep your trees safe over on our website.. wthi tv dot com. reporting in fairbanks park, chris piper, storm team
