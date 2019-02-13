Speech to Text for Police ask for help in finding the suspect in Delphi cold case

"for june 25th".. the delphi, indiana community is still searching for answers after the deaths of two young girls. its been two years since "libby german" and "abby williams" went missing... police still haven't found a suspect. they're looking for your help to bring that person to justice. here's a look at the latest sketch released by police. the suspect is described as a white man with a goatee. police say they've already had more than 38-thousand tips. they're hoping those tips don't stop coming in. they're using this 2-year anniversary to make a plea. "somebody knows who this murderer is. somebody knows. so i really believe, i really believe that its not going to be another april tinsley case. i can't imagine what her family endured for nearly 30 years. and i don't believe its going to be that way here in delphi indiana." ." police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. if you have any leads on this case.. you can contact the tip