Illinois woman faces several criminal sexual assault charges

Rawlings is to have no direct contact with anyone under the age of 18, except for her three children.

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 7:10 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

crime stoppers at 812 238 stop. an illinois woman is facing several sexual assault charges this evening. authorities say the 35 year old had sexual contact with a 15-year-old. "hilary rawlings" faces "6"-counts "of criminal sexual assault". according to court documents.. "rawlings" had sex or committed sexual acts with the teen "6"-times "last month documents say rawlings is a family member of the alleged victim.. and they say she held a position of trust, authority or supervision with the victim. rawlings turned herself into police this morning. a judge said she is to have "no direct contact" with anyone under the age of "18".. except for her "3"-children.
