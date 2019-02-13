Speech to Text for Illinois woman faces several criminal sexual assault charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an illinois woman is facing several sexual assault charges this evening. authorities say the 35 year old had sexual contact with a 15-year-old. "hilary rawlings" faces "6"-counts "of criminal sexual assault". according to court documents.. "rawlings" had sex or committed sexual acts with the teen "6"-times "last month documents say rawlings is a family member of the alleged victim.. and they say she held a position of trust, authority or supervision with the victim. rawlings turned herself into police this morning. a judge said she is to have "no direct contact" with anyone under the age of "18".. except for her "3"-children.