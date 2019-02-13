Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Possible Water Rescue in Fairbanks Park Full Story

Possible Water Rescue in Fairbanks Park

Crews are performing a possible water rescue. Few details are available at this time

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

We're following breaking news right now in the Terre Haute area.

Crews are performing a possible water rescue at the Wabash River.

We have a live crew at Fairbanks Park near the scene.

At this time emergency workers are actively working. so they aren't able to give us much information, but we do know they were called out for a water rescue.

We'll stay on top of this with the latest updates at 10 on my fox 10.. and 11 for News 10 Nightwatch.

