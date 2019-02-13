Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear

Storm Team 10

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 12:36 PM
Updated: Feb. 13, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

mixing sun and clouds for the afternoon; it'll be cold and windy though highs today get to 36, it'll feel like it's in the teens a good chunk of the day. temperatures rise through the overnight, then mainly cloudy and mild for your valentines day! a high at 48. rain chances return tomorrow night, a low at 26.
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
