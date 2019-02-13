Speech to Text for 100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

<jon talks <jon talks with emily murray, affiliate relations coordinator. 100+ women who care vigo county is a philanthropic women's group, coordinated by the wabash valley community foundation. this group is designed to provide financial support for charitable causes in vigo county, indiana while creating a sense of community. 100+ women who care is open to all women - the more women who are involved, the greater the impact! membership is $500/year 100+ women who care is composed of women who share a common desire to give back to their local community. the group is looking for new members for its "women giving circles". check it out and see what it's all about at the following meetings: february 20th meetings: february 20th at 5:30 p.m. at sullivan elks february 28th at 5:00 p.m. at country club of terre haute march 13th at 5:00 p.m. at brazil elks. 232-2234, extension 105 www.wvcf.com>