All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a decision on where to put a new vigo county jail has been made. vigo county commissioners presented a new resolution. news 10's abby kirk is live at the vigo county jail this morning with the latest. alia, jon.... that resolution looks at the property at state road 63 and springhill road. this property is very "likely" where a new vigo county jail will be built. last night --vigo county commissioners presented this new resolution to the county council. no final decision has been made just yet. former jail inmates are suing the county over unconstitutional conditions at the current jail. this lawsuit has prompted the county to look into building a new jail. a federal judge canceled the hearing that was originally scheduled for this morning. that's when the county was to give an update on a new jail. that update to the judge will come later this month. in the meantime, county commissioners say they are looking to get the property on highway 63 and springhill drive approved. that could happen by next month. this is a story we will continue to follow for you. reporting live in vigo county, ak, news 10.

///

five people are behind bars this morning after a news 10 crime stoppers campaign. last night -- we featured eleven of the wabash valley's most wanted. city... county and state police were all on hand to take your anonymous calls to crime stoppers. then.. "news 10 photographers" rode along with police as they made arrests "based on your tips". and remember - you can leave anonymous tips to crime stoppers any time by calling 812-238-stop. to see those arrested last night and those still wanted by police.... go to wthitv.com.

///

meanwhile - the vigo county sheriff's office wants your help with solving thefts at a local business. they tell us tires and rims were removed from this 20-17 nissan altima. it happened at dorsett automotive. if you have any information call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

///

after nearly three months of testimony... a brooklyn jury convicted the infamous mexican drug lord joaquin "el chapo" guzman on all counts. the charges include "operating a continuing criminal enterprise"... "conspiracy to launder narcotics proceeds" and "international distribution of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other drugs." the conviction on the first count alone comes with a guaranteed life sentence in prison. coming up on cbs this morning guzman's attorney discusses the guilty verdict -- plus what it's like defending high profile clients. that's at the top of the hour right here on wthi tv.

///

one man's efforts to improve safety at an intersection are paying off, but he still hopes more will be done. derrick clarke lives just down the road from the intersection of u-s 50 and u-s 2-57. that's in washington, indiana. an accident in 20-13 took the life of 2 year old noah briggeman. since then clarke has pushed for changes to the intersection. the indiana department of transportation has listened to those requests. most recently in-dot has made temporary rumble strips on the roadway permanent. now clarke has started a facebook page titled support for a safer highway 50/257 intersection.

////

congress could hold its first vote today on a compromise deal to fund the government and avoid another shutdown. though the president says he's not happy about the immigration deal... he is expected to sign it. the deal provides just a fraction of the money president trump has been demanding for his mexican border wall.