Speech to Text for Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll get a day with some sunshine, and a few clouds mixing in. it'll be cold though, and windy through the afternoon. highs today get to 36, it'll feel like it's in the teens a good chunk of the day. temperatures rise through the overnight, then mainly cloudy and mild for your valentines day! a high at 48. rain chances return tomorrow night, a low at 26. the time now is ?? past the we'll get a day with some sunshine, and a few clouds mixing in. it'll be cold though, and windy through the afternoon. highs today get to 36, it'll feel like it's in the teens a good chunk of the day. temperatures rise through the overnight, then mainly cloudy and mild for your valentines day! a high at 48. rain chances return tomorrow night, a low at 26. we'll get a day with some sunshine, and a few clouds mixing in. it'll be cold though, and windy through the afternoon. highs today get to 36, it'll feel like it's in the teens a good chunk of the day. temperatures rise through the overnight, then mainly cloudy and mild for your valentines day! a high at 48. rain chances return tomorrow we'll get a day with some sunshine, and a few clouds mixing in. it'll be cold though, and windy through the afternoon. highs today get to 36, it'll feel like it's in the teens a good chunk of the day. temperatures rise through the overnight, then mainly cloudy and mild for your valentines day! a high at 48. rain chances return tomorrow night, a low at 26.