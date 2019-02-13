Speech to Text for Bloomfield

vigo 60-21... the 21 point total, is the lowest by the vikings since 2015.... sullivan hosting a red hot bloomfield ball club... third quarter...great play by bloomfield....turner royal the alley-oop to andrew shelton....cardinals up nine.... sullivan would cut the lead to five...ben pirtle on the break, nice dime to kevin figg for two.... late third.....cards out in transition...they get it to turner royal...can leave this kid open and that's why....he splashes home the jumper.... bloomfield gets the road win 62-50.....cardinals