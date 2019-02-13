Clear

THN West Vigo

Patriots pound Vikings

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:09 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

can't say enough about the job head coach todd woelfle has done with terre haute north boys basketball this season... after starting ohh and six the patriots are 10-9 on the season... north was looking for win number 11 tonight, they hosted west vigo... braden edington great vision, finds aaron tompkins inside.....patriots jump out to a 8-3 advantage... terre haute north usually plays great defense but they don't stop the ball here, colton yates the easy layup.... patriots pick it up on the defensive end....cayman hayes steps in the passing lane and goes the other way for two....hayes led the way with 11.... cayman later with the nice cross court pass to michael dunagan....this is automatic...that kid doesn't miss from behind the arc....told ya.... terre haute north gets win number 11....patriots pound west vigo 60-21... the 21 point total, is the lowest by the vikings since 2015....
