ISU basketball

Sycamores trying to turn around struggling season

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

miles in 2010.... indiana state men's basketball will try to pick up a season sweep tomorrow when they play at valparaiso..... its been a rough few weeks for the sycamores....they sit four and eight in the mvc and tied for last place in the conference.... what's really frustrating about being around this team is the fact they're so much better than they've played in the moval... they still have six mvc games and arch madness left to try and turn things around, but head coach greg lansing admits he did not see this year playing out how it has! < i talked highly about this team coming into the year. i know we're going to get there. hope it's still this year. must be rough, a lot of close friends that have been reach out to me and asking how i'm doing. my job on how our team plays. been disappointing.>
