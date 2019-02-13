Speech to Text for Curt Mallory

welcome back... it hasn't taken indiana state long to see how important head football coach curt mallroy is... isu today announced they agreed to a contract extension with mallory through the 2023 season....financial terms were not disclosed... after going winless in 2017 during his first season in terre haute, mallory resurrected the biggest turnaround in college football this past season.... in 2018 the sycamores won their final five games to go seven and four...... that's an impressive seven win improvement from year one to two under coach.... isu tied for third place in the mvfc and finished with a number 22 national ranking... coach mallory was named the mvfc coach of the year...he was the first sycamore coach to earn that honor since trent miles in 2010.... indiana state men's basketball will try to pick up