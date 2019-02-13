Clear

Five people behind bars thanks to your tips

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

to follow this developing story... 5 people are behind bars tonight thanks to your tips to crime stoppers. news 10 teamed up with wabash valley crime stoppers. helping to make the streets safer for you and your family. we featured 11 of the valley's "most wanted". and thanks to your leads...5 wanted fugatives are behind bars right now! < it was a busy night for local police....and a bad night if you were wanted by police. first...terre haute police and federal marshalls had to use a battering ram to get in the door...then send in the k-9 after richard brier. the terre haute man was not happy to see police nor our cameras. brier was wanted for obstruction of justice and false informing resulting in substantial hindrance to law enforcement. a similar scene getting this man. 47 year old leo leclercq. he tried to hide from police at first but they got him. leclercq was wanted on a warrant for domestic battery resulting in bodily injury. shortly after that arrest...that same team of officers took in this guy. 32 year old matthew jones. police wanted jones behind bars for intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and for pointing a firearm. and finally... a group of vigo county sheriff's deputies arrested this man. ervin price. the 35 year old was wanted on two warrants...multiple cocaine charges and escape from lawful detention. that busy night was all thanks to news 10's special crime stoppers campaign. city, county, state police and federal marshalls all took part in the live event. our photographers with them...working your anonymous tips...looking for our featured fugatives to put behind bars. ...the eyes of our community helps us solve these crimes..to get these people off the streets...located when we're looking for them...without their help we couldn't be as successful as we are.... police worked your tips all night...at locations all over vigo county. other officers worked the crime stoppers website...taking your anonymous tips online. the sheriff's department says there are currently 33-hundred active warrants throughout vigo county. but thanks to you and crime stoppers.... several of them are now in jail.> while state while state police officers were looking for a female off our most wanted list....they found another woman. jessica severns was wanted for failure to appear. she too was put in the vigo county jail. you can call crime stoppers 24-7 with tips on all of our fugatives profiled tonight or any time. for another look at the suspects
