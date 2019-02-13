Speech to Text for Vigo County Council chooses site for new jail

we are following breaking news tonight.. vigo county is a huge step closer to deciding the location of a new jail. it's a story we've been following for years. tonight... vigo county commissioners presented a new resolution. that resolution would allow for purchase of the property at highway 63 and springhill road. that area would become a new vigo county jail. from here, the matter goes to the budget committee. if approved, it'll get a final vote on march 12th. news 10 will of course continue