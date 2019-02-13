Speech to Text for Vigo Co Sheriff's Office asking for help in theft of car wheels

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to wthi tv dot com. the vigo county sheriff's office has reached out to the public and they need "your" help... they need help identifying the suspects in a recent theft of tires and rims in southern vigo county. tires were removed from this 20-17 nissan altima. you can see this photo on your screen... it happened at dorsett automotive in vigo county. if you have any information call crime stoppers.. that number