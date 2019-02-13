Clear

Residents react to Resolution to split Chicago from Illinois

A House Resolution in Illinois is proposing to separate the city of Chicago, and make it its own state!

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:44 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

should should "chicago" stay? or, should it go? "a house resolution in illinois".. is proposing.. to separate "the city of chicago.. and "get this".. make it "its own state"! "the resolution" was introduced "late last week" and already has many supporters. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. joins us now.. from the land of lincoln.. to tell us more about what's being considered. //////// susie, i'm here in marshall, illinois in clark county. roughly 200 miles away from the windy city. many folks in this small town are talking about the move. as it turns out, this isn't the first time something like this has been put on the table. the city of chicago passed a resolution in 1925 to form the state of chicago. in 1981, state senator howard carroll passed a cook county state split bill through both chambers of the state legislature. after talking with many people here today, both on and off camera, the majority said they're in favor of giving chicago the boot. most frustrating for people downstate is feeling like their values aren't being respected. //////// <"we have no control over what happens. we're people too. we don't believe the same as they believe up there, and i believe republicans would have a better chance of having a say so in what happens to the state if we'd separate." // "we're getting governed by people who don't see it our way at all, and don't want to listen to our opinion which makes it highly frustrating. so it doesn't matter if we get our opinion heard or not, those that have the opposing opinion are the higher numbers, so it doesn't really matter what we think." > ///////// i spoke with state representative chris miller who's listed as a co-sponsor of the resolution. he tells me there are two very different ways of thinking between
