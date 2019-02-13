Speech to Text for Newborns around the state are wearing red hats congenital heart awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a health alert".. to raise awareness "about heart problems". "congenital heart defects".. are the number-"1" birth defect in the world. take a look at this. "newborns around the state are wearing "these red hats". it's part of the american heart association's "little hats.. big hearts program". "union hospital in terre haute" is "one" of "30"-hospitals around the state "receiving the red hats". "a perfect reminder".. for all families.. "that heart health" begins right when you are born! ///// ////// "we feel like giving a good foundation to families to remember to have a heart friendly lifestyle is important, but actually one in 110 babies are born with a congenital heart defect in the country and 25% percent of those need to have immediate, invasive surgeries." /////// this is the 5th year.. "for this is the this is the 5th year.. "for the little hats, big hearts program". more than "16"-thousand "babies" have received "a hat" "volunteers" interested in donating materials.. or, participating in the program "for next year".. simply go to our website.. at "w-t-h-i t-v dot com".