Appeals on Wheels makes stop at ISU

Indiana's highest court brought a learning opportunity to Terre Haute

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 7:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2019 7:05 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Indiana's highest court brought a learning opportunity to terre haute today. "appeals on wheels" stopped at indiana state university. today's case was jaquisha love verses the state of indiana. in the case.. love was convicted of love was convicted of five counts of attempted murder. organizers say this is a great way to show students how things really work. "experiential learning is great. you can read everything in a book. you can hear someone lecture on it, but to actually see it provides a different opportunity to learn." students.. staff and students.. learn." opportunity to different opportunity to learn." students.. staff and community members were all
