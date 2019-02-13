Speech to Text for The Wabash Valley's Most Wanted

keeping you and your family safe! news 10 has teamed up with "crime stoppers" to take some o the wabash valley's "most wanted" off our streets. tonight.. our newsroom has turned into a command center. local officers are taking "your" calls to find suspects. we have crews out with local agencies as they try to find people on the crime stoppers list. good evening thanks for joining us. tonight in a special report...we profile nearly a dozen men and women police want behind bars right away! in our top story... news 10's patrece dayton joins us live from our newsroom. we have transformed our newsroom into a "crime stoppers command center" tonight. as you can see. dozens of police officers are here...ready to be sent out on assignment. here's how it works. here are the pictures and names of the wabash valley's most wanted. 11 local men and women police want in jail tonight. it's up to "you" to call in with your tips so we can catch them. /////////// sheriff john plasse is now the new face of crime stoppers. he joins us now to unveil the first group of suspects. elijah dunham is our first most wanted. he's 19 years old...wanted for dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia. leo leclercq is wanted for domestic battery resultng in serious bodily injury. he's 47 years old...6-2...200 pounds. patrick grady is wanted tonight. grady is 41 years old. he's wanted for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old our next suspect is robert kirkman. kirkman is wanted for failure to appear for auto theft, 2 counts of dealing in methamphetamine, and 2 counts possession of methamphetamine. our first female "most wanted" is 33 year old sierra harrington. harrington is wanted on 2 warrants. 2 counts dealing in methamphetamine, 2 counts possession of meth, 2 counts maintaining a common nuisance. and...possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. tiffany jo regester is 35 years old. she is wanted for identity deception. tiffany has blonde hair and blue eyes. and...finally in our first group of most wanted. this is troy bemis. bemis is 6-4...170 pounds. he is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. ok....here's the phone number you need to help us. 812-238-stop. or toll free 800-222-tips all tips remain anonymous. if you'd like to see these pictures again...go to our website wthi tv dot com. now...coming up in a few minutes...a look at another group of "most wanted". back to you. coming into calls are calls are coming into our "crime stoppers command center" as we speak! you're seeing a live picture here as we continue our special report.. police are taking confidential tips about the first group of fugitives we featured. but we aren't done yet... let's check in with news 10's patrece dayton for our next group of suspects. patrece... the top guys from terre haute police, vigo county sheriff's office and state police are busy right now as you can see...taking your phone calls to crime stoppers about our first group of fugatives. if you missed it at the top of our newscast... we are doing another live special crime stoppers report. officers are on the streets following up your tips right now! sheriff john plasse has more "most wanted" to tell us about. our first suspect in this second group is ervin price. price is wanted on two warrants. 4 counts dealing in cocaine, 4 counts possession of cocaine, 4 counts of maintaining a common nuisance. and...he's wanted for escape from lawful detention. our next suspect is 32 year old matthew jones. jones has two warrants out for his arrest. one is for conversion. also...intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and pointing a firearm. robert grayless is 50 years old. grayless is wanted for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and domestic battery already previously convicted of battery. this next suspect is samuel gustin. gustin has 2 warrants. burglary. and intimidation...resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and false informing. now...you are our eyes and ears out on the streets. if you know anything about any of these people. call us immediately at 812-238-stop or 1-800-222-tips. your calls stay your calls stay anonymous. if you need to see these mugshots and descriptions again...go to our website.. wthi tv dot com. we have officers and news photographers waiting for your information so they can head out and arrest these people. news 10 and wabash valley crimestoppers...working hard to make a difference in our calls are calls are coming into our "crime stoppers command center" as we speak! confidential tips about some of our wabash valley most wanted. let's do a final check with news 10's patrece dayton live from the command center with an update. we at news 10 know that safety is important to you and your family. that's why since the beginning of our newscast we've been working hard showing you this year's "most wanted". these men and women are who police want behind bars right away. take a look at their pictures again. and you can get a closer look on our website wthi tv dot com. if you know anything at all about any of these guys...call now. 812-238-stop or 800-222-tips. your information will remain anonymous remember you are our eyes and ears. we can't do this without your help. here's