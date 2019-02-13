Speech to Text for Washington man pushes for safer highway intersection

were reported. "an intersection".. in washington, indiana.. has been the site "of many accidents". and "that fact".. has triggered "1"-wabash valley man.. "to take action". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "that action".. is now seeing results. //// < "in 2013 a traffic accident here at the intersection of us 50 and us 257 took the life of two year old noah briggeman. that accident struck a chord with one washington father." derrick clarke lives just down the road from this instersection. "i see everyday coal buckets and cars just blowing through the red light and tragedy." that tragedy came to a head for clarke in 20-13. "2"-year-old noah briggeman was killed at the intersection. "it sunk home to me beings that i have, at that time, i had two children that go through that intersection everyday." clarke began talking with city and county leaders for change. eventually that conversation moved to the indiana department of transportation. "it was something that we felt was justified. we wanted to make sure we took a look at it for the safety of all the motorists out there." warning signs and painted rumble strips have been installed to give motorists warning. but as clarke noticed the strips being worn down.. he once again took action. at his request in-dot will now maintain the once considered temporary rumble strips. "keep those buzz strips out there that are painted on. and have those be considered permanent. and we'll refresh them as needed." while many changes have been made.. clarke plans to keep up his fight to make the intersection safe. "what keeps my drive going is this two year old little boy, noah briggeman, and him not being able to spend time with his family." "both clarke and officals at indot say there needs to be more communication between the community and the state. at six oclock i'll tell you how you can get involved. in washington, gary brian news 10." > //////