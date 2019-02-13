Speech to Text for Locals voice opinions on funding for a border wall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highly debated "border wall topic" continues. we've heard "from president donald trump" on the matter.. now, we turn "to those" right here at home. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. with more.. on how people here in the wabash valley are feeling. "jada"... //////// susie.. many people have their opinions on the potential of a second government shutdown. at the center of the debate is funding for a border wall. i wanted to see what people here at home think about the situation. i spoke with two people today who have very different opinions when it comes to border it comes to border security. ///// //////// <" they're going to do whatever they want to do with border security. we need it. /// they're going to start coming across in tens of thousands if we don't do anything." "i'm hoping that they agree and it passes because i don't think we need a border wall. i think we're doing fine the way we are. i think they need more equipment, more supplies, but i don't think we need a wall."> //////// border security is highly controversial and debatable. now we still want to hear from you at home. we've created a poll on our twitter page. we want to know if you think the government should provide funding for a border wall. tune in to news 10 nightwatch