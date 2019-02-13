All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tax experts say your tax refunds this year could be less or you could owe money. that's even after years of receving refunds. news 10's abby kirk is live outside stadler and company tax service in terre haute. she's there to explain why you're seeing the numbers drop. abby? yes, your refund could be "lower" this year for multiple reasons. a local tax expert tells me, you're seeing it decrease because of changes in the law. that could be --- local income tax deductions and or if you have a new limit on property. refunds can also be smaller this year because the i-r-s has changed the way they withhold in pay checks. withholding tables were changed so that people received more money in their paychecks during the year. another tax code change impacted the child tax credit. people who can use this credit were given one thousand dollars per child. Now they'll receive two thousand dollars per child. if you have any questions about filing your taxes, contact a local tax preparer or the i-r-s. for now, reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

a bill that would give indiana teachers access to firearm training is now on its way to the house for a full vote. house bill 1253 passed out of committee yesterday. state law already allows local school districts to decide whether employees can be armed. this bill sets aside money for firearms training. it leaves the final decision up to individual school districts. the indiana state teachers association says the money proposed for firearm training should instead go to mental health and counseling services for students.

some people in illinois could be in for a pay raise. a bill to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour has made its way though the senate. minimum wage in illinois is currently 8-25 an hour. the bill would raise it by a dollar-75 next year. it would continue to increase by one dollar until the year 2025.

the water in chrisman, illinois is still not safe for infants under six months old to drink. that's due to high nitrite levels. symptoms of illness in babies are shortness of breath and blueness of skin. without proper treatment, babies who drink this water could die. so far news 10 has been unable to get a response from community officials.

a decision not to renew some contracts within the eastern greene school district has parents upset. those contracts involved the baseball and football coach and the athletic director. a number of parents showed up at last night's school board meeting to voice their concerns. news 10 will continue to folo this story.

it's should be back to business as usual today at taco casita on third street in terre haute. that's after a deer crashed through two windows on sunday. the animal ran into the kitchen leaving behind a huge mess - the restaurant was closed yesterday as workers cleaned up the mess.

your help is needed with preserving -- what some say is -- a symbol of our country and freedom of religion. the bell tower at the "carmelite monastery" in terre haute is falling apart due to wear and tear. the sisters say repairing this piece of history will cost about half a million dollars. you'll find the property along u-s highway 41... south of terre haute. we've put information on how to help at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.

tonight in a special live crime stoppers report - you can help round up some of the wabash valley's most wanted. you're looking at video of last year's "special live report". we will feature a dozen men and women that police want behind bars right away! city, county and state police will all be on hand to take your anonymous calls to crime stoppers. then.. "news 10 photographers" will ride along with police.. as they make arrests "based on your tips". that's coming-up tonight on news 10 at six.