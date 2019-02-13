Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Morning fog and rain, then windy and colder with rain changing to snow. High: 44F° Steady 30s in the afternoon.

Tuesday night: Evening snow possible. Windy and colder. Low: 23°

Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Colder and windy. High: 38°

Detailed Forecast: So far for the month of February, it has rained more days than it has been dry. That trend continues Tuesday, as showers will move through the area associated with an area of low pressure. Temperatures will be steady in the 30s for the afternoon with occasional showers. By Tuesday evening the showers will exit, and a few flakes may mix in as cooler air arrives. Wednesday looks to the be the only day this week with sunshine showing up and hanging around for a few hours. If you're planning ahead for Valentine's day, right now, it looks like an inside date may be the way to go.

