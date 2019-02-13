Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

winning streak to six straight... << time now for ricks rallies.... we all knew iowa transfer christian willams was pretty athletic....he show it off here with the steal and big time one hand slam for the sycamores... look at how far out wililams jumped and look at that wing span.... isu senior emondre rickman gets the job done on both ends of the court....the sycamore big man says you aren't shooting over me and then he gets rewarded for running the court with the two-handed flush... for the second week in a row a washington 8th grade boys basketball player has made rick's rallies.... this is wild....zach mann's three at the end of regulation bounces three times on the rim and falls sending the game to overtime... you talk about a shooters bounce...mann wasn't done playing the hero role... then in ot, he scores this game-winning bucket with two seconds left...look at the ball kiss the rim all over before going in... that zach mann appears to be a ball player... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be part of the next ricks rallies...>>