Speech to Text for How will the maple syrup harvest be in Vigo County this year?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many look many look to storm team 10 for guidance on how weather will impact their day. this is especially true for area maple syrup producers. storm team 10's brady harp joins us now with how this month's weather is affecting the syrup business. < syrup producers here at prairie creek park say they need specific weather conditions to have a successful season with maple syrup. that's why they are looking to storm team 10 chief meteorologist kevin orpurt for his forecast over the next couple of weeks. adam grossman has been producing syrup for the vigo county parks department for 6 years and says for the next four weeks - weather can make or break the industry. adam grossman: "your whole season rides on that four weeks." grossman is seeking out the expert opinion of storm team 10's kevin orpurt for guidance on how this season will go. he says for good syrup production maple trees need to be in a freeze -thaw cycle that occurs during late winter. grossman: "42 degrees during the day and 26 and 24 degrees at night to keep that operation going." kevin says this season so far will likely continue as it has - giving syrup producers a few chances for harvesting sap. kevin: "what i'm thinking is we're going to go through periods kind of like what we have. we'll have a block of warmer weather where it stays above freezing during the day and above freezing at night and then we'll have a period of colder weather where it's below freezing during the day and below freezing at night." kevin says nature's clues about this syrup season may have already been in front of us. kevin: "thunder in february is not good for sugaring and we've had thunder in february and what i think that means is that we do have these periods where it's warm for awhile then cold for awhile." grossman: "yep and that's what we've seen so far it's just been a weird year." workers will be out here at prairie creek park for the next couple of weeks harvesting sap from trees in order to make maple syrup. in vigo county i'm brady harp - storm team 10.> now