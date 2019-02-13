Clear

Indiana child welfare bill jumps major hurdle in statehouse

Indiana child welfare bill jumps major hurdle in the statehouse

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 10:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 10:12 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Indiana child welfare bill jumps major hurdle in statehouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and the future of the state of indiana is the children." a child welfare bill clears a major hurdle at the indiana statehouse today... and one foster mom says it will make a big difference in the lives of hoosier kids if passed into law. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we've told you about the series of child welfare bills being considered at the statehouse. the goal is to get hoosier kids into safe and loving homes. news 10's heather good has more on what bills are moving on. it's new for you tonight at 10. several bills were actually combined into one child welfare bill. a committee heard testimony on the bill today. i sat down with foster mom kristi cundiff. she was one who spoke in support of the measure at the statehouse. < a child welfare bill is moving on after passing through a committee hearing monday. senate bill 1 would require the department of child services change policy to focus on the best interest of the child. it would also give foster parents a voice in court. kristi cundiff says, "we want to look at the trauma that the child has experienced and we want to lessen that trauma, we don't want to add to it." foster mom kristi cundiff says another part of the bill would require d-c-s to contact a former foster family first if a child re-enters the system. cundiff says she cared for a child ten years ago... who was just recently sent back to her because he -- once again -- needed a stable and loving home. "if you have a prior relationship to a child, it would only make common sense to reach out to that former family and say hey, you know, we've got your kiddo that you had in foster care back in care, would you be willing to take them?" cundiff and other child advocates say they are optimistic this bill will make it into law this session.> senate bill 1 now heads to the full senate. back to you. senate. the full now heads to senate bill 1 session.> it into law this bill will make optimistic this bill will make it into law this session.> senate bill 1 now heads to the full now heads to senate bill 1 session.> it into law this session.> senate bill 1 now heads to the full
Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road