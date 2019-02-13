Speech to Text for Indiana child welfare bill jumps major hurdle in statehouse

and the future of the state of indiana is the children." a child welfare bill clears a major hurdle at the indiana statehouse today... and one foster mom says it will make a big difference in the lives of hoosier kids if passed into law. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we've told you about the series of child welfare bills being considered at the statehouse. the goal is to get hoosier kids into safe and loving homes. news 10's heather good has more on what bills are moving on. it's new for you tonight at 10. several bills were actually combined into one child welfare bill. a committee heard testimony on the bill today. i sat down with foster mom kristi cundiff. she was one who spoke in support of the measure at the statehouse. < a child welfare bill is moving on after passing through a committee hearing monday. senate bill 1 would require the department of child services change policy to focus on the best interest of the child. it would also give foster parents a voice in court. kristi cundiff says, "we want to look at the trauma that the child has experienced and we want to lessen that trauma, we don't want to add to it." foster mom kristi cundiff says another part of the bill would require d-c-s to contact a former foster family first if a child re-enters the system. cundiff says she cared for a child ten years ago... who was just recently sent back to her because he -- once again -- needed a stable and loving home. "if you have a prior relationship to a child, it would only make common sense to reach out to that former family and say hey, you know, we've got your kiddo that you had in foster care back in care, would you be willing to take them?" cundiff and other child advocates say they are optimistic this bill will make it into law this session.> senate bill 1 now heads to the full senate.