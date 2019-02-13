Speech to Text for Retired teachers working to help students and support each other

a group of area teachers may be retired..but they're still finding ways to help students and support each other. the "vigo county retired teachers association" started 65 years ago. members celebrated the big milestone today. they say it's all in an effort to keep a sense of community. it just gives us a chance to get with people and see people that we haven't seen in a while. the group a while. the group gives back in many ways, like fundraising and supporting education initiatives. members have also promoted legislation for retired teachers.