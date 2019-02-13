Clear

Breast cancer deaths are down...by a lot

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

without proper treatment. early detection is key to detecting and treating breast cancer. a local advocate is highlighting the importance of this after a new report today. it shows breast cancer deaths have gone "down" 40-percent in the past three decades. but some experts still worry women aren't following preventive screening recommendations. the american cancer society recommends.... women ages 40 to 44 consider starting annual mammograms. from 45 to 54.. women should get them every year. if you are 55 or older... you should get a mammogram at least every two years. but if you notice a problem before that, don't hesitate to call your doctor. <we're seeing a lot of aggressive breast cancers that are presenting in younger women.. / / cancer doesn't wait until you're 40 just to hit you.> there's help there's help for "local" breast cancer patients. "pink of terre haute" is one of those groups. groups. to find out how to get help.. or how to volunteer...go to our website for more information...wthi
