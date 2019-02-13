Speech to Text for Chrisman residents have major concerns over water issues

some people some people in chrisman, illinois have major concerns over their water. last week we told you about a city alert saying the water had high nirtate levels. news 10's richard solomon did some more digging today. he has the latest. people in the chrisman, illniois community want answers. they say it seems like they're always having water issues. at 5.. i told you about a recent warning for high arsenic levels. that's in addition to the nitrite warning now in effect. some people told me they can't get answers. the city's facebook page said for more information contact matthew shelato. i reached out to him and couldn't get in contact. today i went to city hall in chrisman myself. i talked to the city clerk. she said i needed to talk to water commissioner, rodney wolfe. i wasn't able to track him down either. some people in the community say they're fed up with this issue. some people feel like nobody wants to face this head on. "it's a very conserative town and i don't feel like anyone will talk about it /// nobody wants to be the one to stand up and say hey we've got a really big problem here..nobody wants to be that guy.." while i was at city hall the city clerk did leave a message for the water commisiner. when he gets in contact with us we'll be sure to keep you all update. we also sent an email to multiple city officials on friday. so far.. we haven't received a response. back to you. the chrisman high nitrite level notification says the problem should be resolved in about one month. but in the meantime.. here's what you need to remember. you should "not" give water to infants under six months old. the letter says the tap water is safe for older children, and adults. there's a difference in how young babies process nitrites. symptoms of illness in babies are shortness of breath and blueness of skin. there's a risk for death for infants