Speech to Text for The debate over a minimum wage increase in Illinois

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

go might be at stake. having more money in your pocket sounds great... but some people in illinois worry an increase in the minimum wage could come at a cost. thanks for joining us. illinois senate bill 81.. would increase minimum wage to 15 dollars an hour. that increase would come over the span of six years. it's our top story tonight. news 10's jada huddlestun is live in marshall, illinois. she joins us with more from those who could be affected by the new bill. patrece.. i'm live here at crossroads cafe in marshall. it's a locally owned business. i spoke with an employee today. she says raising minimum wage would not be good in the long run. < at some point in our lives.. most of us have worked a minimum wage job. lauren dodd has worked at crossroads cafe for two years. she says while more money would be nice.. it's not fair to others who have college degrees. "i didn't choose to go to college.. but for.. should i have? yes. that's on everybody's own basis, but for the people that went to college for six years and are getting worked for ten years to max out at 15 dollars an hour and somebody walks in the next day and starts at 15 dollars an hour. that wouldn't cut it for me." dodd also feels the increase may cause a reaction and drive up living costs. "i think it will just turn into big chain link processes. every family business and small town resturant is not going to be anything anymore." dodd says small town businesses care the most for their employees. her boss. sonny halimi opened the cafe 11 years ago. halimi says he would love to give his empolyees more money.. but it's just not possible. "i care more about the employees than myself. /// i feel bad sometimes you know they don't make enough money you know. i wish i could pay them 15 dollars or 10 doallrs per hour but it's just really hard." dodd says more money would be nice... but not if it creates more problems in the end. "they're going to have to make that money to pay that money. i don't want to go buy a 15 dollar cheese burger. i don't want to buy a 12 dollar bag of fries. we're not going to be able to afford to go anywhere." > right now.... the state's minimum wage is 8-25 an hour. under the proposal... the minimum wage would increase by a dollar-75 next year. it would continue to increase by a dollar each year until 20-25. reporting live in marshall, illinois. jada huddlestun. news 10.