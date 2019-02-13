Speech to Text for Four arrested for burglary in Parke County

it's now on to the house. four people are facing charges in a burglary investigation in parke county. the parke county sheriff's office said several items were missing from a house. deputies arrested "robert farrell" and "shannon farrell" late yesterday morning at the scene. deputies learned two other suspects had left in a car. other agencies got involved. they quickly found "zoi farrell" and "william adkins" hiding in a basement in clay county. police found several of the missing items