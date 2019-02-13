Speech to Text for Monday early forecast

rain. patchy fog. low around 38. east wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight. chance of precipitation is 100%. new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday rain likely before 1pm, then rain and snow likely. areas of fog before 8am. otherwise, cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 33 by 5pm. west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 36 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. tuesday night a 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7pm. mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.