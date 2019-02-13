Clear

Dine and Dash at Taco Casita

Dine and Dash at Taco Casita

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 5:25 PM
Updated: Feb. 11, 2019 5:25 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

new new information for you this afternoon.. after "an unexpected guest" breaks into " south-side eatery". news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. joins us now.. "live".. from taco casita's 3rd street location in terre haute. it was there.. where this story unfolds. "sarah"... //////// susie. it all started right here.. a deer busted through this window at taco casita on third street in terre haute. the hoofed animal then ran into the kitchen.. causing all sorts of havoc.. leaving behind a trail of disaster. the deer ultimately jumped through this window here.. leaping across the street.. and away to safety. police say it happened sunday evening around 5:30. since then.. this taco casita location has remained closed. crews have been using the time to clean up the mess the deer left behind. sweeping up glass, wiping everything down and deep cleaning the place before they start to serve customers again. which could be happening sooner than you think. /////// //////// "we're getting the windows repaired cleaning the carpets cleaning everything sanitizing making sure nothings wrong and we'll reopen tomorrow /// it's kind of a fun day you know we get to clean and do extra cleaning." ///////// luckily, no one was in the restaurant at the time of the wild break-in. like lopez said.. the store will be back open tomorrow. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. ////////// we know "rain" will
