Speech to Text for Carmelite Bell Tower renovations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"costly "costly repairs".. at a local monastery.. has leaders asking "for your help". "the bell tower" sits "at the carmelite monastery" in terre haute. that's where "the historic bells" have rang for the last "50"-years. over time.. pieces of the tower have deteriorated.. totaling to about "450"-thousan dollars in repairs. ///// ////// "we have sent out, the last two years, an appeal to our friends and they have been very generous. we don't have the full amount, but if it means we have to take out a loan then we will." /////// "the carmelite monastery" is still taking donations "to help fix the bell tower". "if" you want to donate.. visit our website "for how to do so". you know the address "wthi-tv-dot-com". and coming-up at "6"-o'clock.. we'll hear why "the group says".. this tower i so