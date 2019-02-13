Speech to Text for Problems with the school board at Eastern Greene

"some parents here at eastern greene are upset. that's after the school board recently made changes to some of the school's staff." heather hudson is an alumni of eastern greene. her three children also call the school system home. "eastern greene is the strongest it's ever been. we have a great administration, we have great teachers, we have caring staff, and i would like it to remain that way." hudson says while the schools are strong...changes by the board have parents like her concerned. "i think everyone is afraid of what could happen next. these three men were blindsided by not having their contracts renewed." eastern greene's school board recently voted to not renew the contracts of three faculty members. the school's baseball coach, football coach, and athletic director. hudson says many in the community felt left in the dark. "it is my understanding that the school board should not be in charge of personnel policies. only to vote on the recommendations of the administrators." this morning i reached out for comment to school board president duane long. that request has not been responded to. hudson explained that the dismissal has parents and teachers on edge. "the teacher morale has really decreased because of this event. there is the fear that they'll come in one morning after a school board meeting and be told you don't have jobs anymore." concerned parents have created a facebook page entitled "concerned citizens of eastern greene." that page currently has almost two hundred members. hudson hopes the board will listen to parent's concerns. "they need to show the dedication and commitment to us as a community and to the students they're serving." "for parents who are upset, there is a way you can have your voice heard. at six oclock i'll have how you can do just that. in greene county, gary brian news 10."