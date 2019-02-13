Speech to Text for Watch out for potholes! Know what to do if you hit one

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The wave of cold followed by warmer temperatures has created many potholes. You know it when your car hits one. And, you also know the damage can be a pain. Burger Chrysler Jeep in Terre Haute has some tips for drivers. Check your tires Check your tire pressure. Car experts recommend that you keep all four tires are even. Tire pressure differs depending on the car. But, Burger Chrysler says check the inside the label located on the inside of the inside of the driver's door. It will tell you exactly where your car's tire pressure should be set. Tire alignment Pot holes can take the alignment out on your car. Take a look at your car. If you see abnormal wear and tears on your car, Burger Chrysler says it might be too late. Alignment issues with your car are something you can't see. Car experts say if you hit a pothole and don't see any serious damage from the outside, still have it looked out. Chances are it could be the alignment. Experts say the scariest thing about hitting a pot hole is the damage that you can't see. If you have a flat tire or broken wheel, the damage is obvious. They say it's important to get your car checked out, regardless. Make sure your car is ready for emergencies The chances that you end up on the side of the road are higher with colder weather. Experts recommend you keep an emergency kit that may include: -blanket -flashlight -cat liter (can help tires from getting stuck) -jumper cables -snacks -extra phone charger -warm clothes -water bottle